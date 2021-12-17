SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) is Brio Consultants LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Brio Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 576,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,490 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 7.1% of Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $29,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.28. 55,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,451,701. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.09. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $42.57 and a 52-week high of $55.69.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

