SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,713 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPLG. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 46.1% in the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.7% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $54.87 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $55.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.09.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.