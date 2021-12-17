SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 53,314 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,053,815 shares.The stock last traded at $69.99 and had previously closed at $70.84.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.21.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.7% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.5% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

