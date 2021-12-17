Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) Short Interest Update

Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 116,400 shares, a growth of 89.6% from the November 15th total of 61,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EDTXF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.21. The stock had a trading volume of 51,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,174. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.28. The company has a market cap of $55.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.15. Spectral Medical has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $0.60.

About Spectral Medical

Spectral Medical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic treatment for septic shock. Its products include Endotoxin Activity Assay (EAA), Toraymyxin and proprietary reagents. The EAA is use for the diagnostic of endotoxin activity in human whole blood. The Toraymyxin is a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream.

