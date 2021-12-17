Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) Short Interest Update

Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 116,400 shares, a growth of 89.6% from the November 15th total of 61,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS EDTXF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.21. The stock had a trading volume of 51,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,174. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.28. The company has a market cap of $55.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.15. Spectral Medical has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $0.60.
About Spectral Medical
