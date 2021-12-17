Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $22.65

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.65 and last traded at $22.65, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.65.

SEPJY has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Spectris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spectris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Get Spectris alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.4783 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%.

Spectris Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SEPJY)

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.