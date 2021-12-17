Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spire Global Inc. is a provider of space-based data, analytics and space services. Spire Global Inc., formerly known as NavSight Holdings Inc., is based in VIENNA, Va. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SPIR. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Spire in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Spire in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.05 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPIR opened at $3.49 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.19. Spire has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50.

Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $9.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 million.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Francisco Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spire in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,930,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Spire in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,722,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Spire in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,530,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Spire in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,852,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Spire in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,771,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Corporation is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and marketing engineered products and services in the areas of photovoltaic solar and biomedical. The company offers specialized equipment for the production of terrestrial photovoltaic modules from solar cells; and photovoltaic systems for grid connected application in the commercial markets.

