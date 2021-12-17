Spire Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 9.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Masco were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Masco during the 1st quarter worth $1,280,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 45,994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,981 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 130,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,581,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $572,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,355,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,509 shares of company stock worth $7,747,020. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAS opened at $68.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.07. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $51.97 and a twelve month high of $69.67. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Masco had a return on equity of 480.10% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.37%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.38.

Masco Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

