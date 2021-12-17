Spire Wealth Management Cuts Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 894 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CG. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 236,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total transaction of $16,472,020.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $87,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,766,565 shares of company stock worth $221,247,421 over the last 90 days. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CG opened at $51.59 on Friday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $60.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.50. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 38.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.72%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

