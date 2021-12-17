Spire Wealth Management Has $134,000 Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Progressive were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in Progressive by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 16,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 5.4% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.4% in the second quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 31,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.6% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 19,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4.3% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.29.

NYSE PGR opened at $103.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.04. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $84.89 and a 1 year high of $107.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.48.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 5.81%.

In related news, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $318,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $208,567.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,333 shares of company stock worth $949,490 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.