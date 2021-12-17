Spire Wealth Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,559 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48,507 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Nokia were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOK. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nokia by 544.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 296,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 250,420 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nokia by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Nokia by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Nokia by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 141,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 11,017 shares during the period. 8.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nokia stock opened at $6.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Nokia Co. has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $9.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.71.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Nokia had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a positive return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nokia Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on NOK. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.32.

Nokia Profile

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

