Spire Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) by 95.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,546 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $263,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $610,000.

Shares of RWK stock opened at $91.06 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $68.94 and a twelve month high of $97.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.31.

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

