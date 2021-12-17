Spire Wealth Management Sells 1,520 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 789.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $49.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.03. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $40.48 and a one year high of $50.86.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 59.04%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HRL shares. TheStreet downgraded Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.60.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

