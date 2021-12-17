Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 229.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,321 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lowered NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Benchmark upped their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.07.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John Dabiri sold 247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total value of $74,606.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 518,247 shares of company stock worth $168,807,946 in the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $283.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $709.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $279.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.40. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.93%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.