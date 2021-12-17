Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.46

Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.46 and last traded at $7.56, with a volume of 104582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.64.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.57.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 8.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 161,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 13,106 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 13.1% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,005,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,135,000 after acquiring an additional 924,422 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 4.7% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 254,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 11,470 shares during the period. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

