STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) CTO Keith Holliday Sells 6,000 Shares

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) CTO Keith Holliday sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $537,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

STAA stock opened at $88.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.35 and a beta of 0.95. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $73.71 and a 52 week high of $163.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.74.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $58.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.70 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 13.06%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

STAA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in STAAR Surgical by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 509,718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,515,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $910,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,003,000. ACT Capital L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 268,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,472,000 after buying an additional 36,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

