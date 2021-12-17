Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust (LON:SLS) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $729.13

Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:SLS)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 729.13 ($9.64) and traded as high as GBX 745.36 ($9.85). Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust shares last traded at GBX 719 ($9.50), with a volume of 56,996 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £715.41 million and a PE ratio of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.92, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 728.91 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 725.44.

Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile (LON:SLS)

Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Standard Life Investments Limited. The fund is managed by Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

