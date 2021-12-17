Star Equity (STRR) and Its Competitors Critical Review

Star Equity (NASDAQ: STRR) is one of 65 public companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Star Equity to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Star Equity and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Star Equity $78.16 million -$6.46 million 63.77 Star Equity Competitors $1.05 billion $99.22 million 16.87

Star Equity’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Star Equity. Star Equity is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Star Equity and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Star Equity 0.98% -38.62% -10.09% Star Equity Competitors -280.91% -21.30% -14.55%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.9% of Star Equity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.7% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of Star Equity shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Star Equity and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Star Equity 0 0 1 0 3.00 Star Equity Competitors 235 960 1789 38 2.54

As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 41.00%. Given Star Equity’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Star Equity has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Star Equity has a beta of 0.12, suggesting that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Star Equity’s rivals have a beta of 18.99, suggesting that their average stock price is 1,799% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Star Equity rivals beat Star Equity on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Star Equity

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Building and Construction, and Real Estate and Investments. The Diagnostic Services segment offers a convenient and economically efficient imaging services program as an alternative to purchasing equipment or outsourcing the procedures to another physician or imaging center. The Diagnostic Imaging segment sells its internally developed solid-state gamma cameras, imaging systems, and camera maintenance contracts. The Building and Construction segment generates revenue from the lease of commercial properties and equipment. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Suwanee, GA.

