Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Position Raised by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,858 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Amundi acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $416,728,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Starbucks by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,407,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,499,096,000 after buying an additional 1,822,190 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,255,973 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $811,291,000 after buying an additional 1,324,776 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,703,256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $302,250,000 after buying an additional 1,245,561 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Starbucks by 361.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,588,529 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $177,613,000 after buying an additional 1,244,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $113.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.80 and a 200-day moving average of $114.58. The company has a market capitalization of $133.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $95.92 and a 52 week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $114.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.71.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

