State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Repligen were worth $3,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Repligen by 531.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen during the second quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Repligen by 50.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Repligen during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen during the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Repligen news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.94, for a total transaction of $729,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 17,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total value of $4,804,731.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,296,277 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Repligen stock opened at $256.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.31 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $270.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.06. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $162.29 and a 52 week high of $327.32.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $178.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.97 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 20.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RGEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Repligen from $260.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.88.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

