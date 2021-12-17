State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HST. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 32.3% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 60,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 14,896 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.9% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 36,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at $165,000. First American Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 8.6% in the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 339,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after acquiring an additional 26,823 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 45,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

HST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Compass Point upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.04.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $15.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 12.04 and a quick ratio of 12.04. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.16 and a 1 year high of $19.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.70. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.14 and a beta of 1.32.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.