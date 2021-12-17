State of Michigan Retirement System Has $2.59 Million Stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 3.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Regency Centers by 14.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Regency Centers by 82.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Regency Centers by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Regency Centers by 14.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its position in Regency Centers by 14.0% during the second quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $71.65 on Friday. Regency Centers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.49 and a fifty-two week high of $78.07. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.35.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 5.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.05%.

In other Regency Centers news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 92,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $6,491,817.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 3,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $232,938.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,154 shares of company stock valued at $6,880,063. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

REG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Compass Point cut shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regency Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

