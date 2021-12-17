State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the second quarter worth $13,949,000. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the second quarter worth $3,090,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 78,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 9.8% in the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,861,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,446,000 after acquiring an additional 74,315 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EWBC stock opened at $77.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.16 and its 200-day moving average is $75.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.26 and a 1 year high of $87.77.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $468.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.04%.

A number of analysts have commented on EWBC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.64.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

