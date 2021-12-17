State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,552,100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $4,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WBI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 89,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,902,000 after buying an additional 12,674 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 49,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 10,167 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 91,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,970,000 after buying an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $572,000. 98.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $5,431,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $36.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.49. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $22.99 and a one year high of $39.35.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 7.17%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.02%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IPG. JP Morgan Cazenove increased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.63.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.