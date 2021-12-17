State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 1,588 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Okta were worth $17,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Okta by 1.9% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 5.2% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 19.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 17.4% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. raised its stake in shares of Okta by 6.6% in the third quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.61, for a total transaction of $852,459.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.05, for a total value of $4,674,845.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,837 shares of company stock valued at $17,269,904 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $211.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.26 and a beta of 1.02. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.78 and a 1 year high of $294.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 59.29%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Okta from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised Okta from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Okta from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Okta from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.25.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

