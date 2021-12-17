State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,529 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 809 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $17,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Trade Desk by 438.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Trade Desk by 368.1% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Trade Desk by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 76,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after buying an additional 68,886 shares during the last quarter. 59.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $87.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.52. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.71 and a twelve month high of $114.09. The stock has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.83, a PEG ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 2.35.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Vertical Research lowered Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cleveland Research initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.90.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 150,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $16,288,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,990 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $706,524.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 304,389 shares of company stock worth $32,172,456. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

