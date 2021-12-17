State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Stock Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 209,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $22,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Boston Properties by 162.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,720,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,275 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 2,256.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 803,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,082,000 after acquiring an additional 769,529 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 7.2% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,745,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $775,315,000 after acquiring an additional 452,600 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 317.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 445,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,633,000 after acquiring an additional 338,860 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 174.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 510,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,495,000 after acquiring an additional 324,441 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Boston Properties news, SVP John J. Stroman sold 4,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total transaction of $486,053.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total transaction of $251,571.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,701 shares of company stock worth $4,825,789. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.42.

BXP stock opened at $114.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 55.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.17. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.45 and a 12 month high of $124.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.56 and its 200 day moving average is $115.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.83.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.01). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $730.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

