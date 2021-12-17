State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Stock Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 261,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.14% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $20,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. L & S Advisors Inc boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 143,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,627,000 after buying an additional 20,187 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 949,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,429,000 after purchasing an additional 87,872 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,193,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ELS has been the subject of several research reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.22.

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $84.00 on Friday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.27 and a 12-month high of $88.47. The stock has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.15, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The firm had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.11%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

