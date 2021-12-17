State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $21.82 Million Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 183.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 907,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 587,986 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $21,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $10,272,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $44,315,000. Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $1,506,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 22.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PLTR opened at $18.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.90. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a PE ratio of -67.93 and a beta of 6.53.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $688,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $486,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,524,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,149,458. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,753,352 shares of company stock valued at $163,734,689 over the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

