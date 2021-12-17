State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 97 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,392 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $18,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTD. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 933.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 17.5% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 316 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,565.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.07, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,499.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,470.46. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,033.40 and a 52-week high of $1,626.62.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.28 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $951.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.63 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 369.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTD. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,548.00, for a total transaction of $1,702,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,545.08, for a total value of $400,175.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,826 shares of company stock valued at $38,251,715 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.