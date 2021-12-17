Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.69-5.73 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.58.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STLD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Steel Dynamics to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a market perform rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.25.

STLD opened at $62.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.49. Steel Dynamics has a 52 week low of $33.77 and a 52 week high of $74.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.49. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post 16.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.38%.

In related news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,220 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $555,672.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

