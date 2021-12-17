Stephens Inc. AR Increases Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 34.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,326 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $5,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LYB. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth about $251,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.1% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth about $2,796,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth about $86,000. 69.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LYB opened at $89.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.87. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $84.06 and a 1 year high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 57.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LYB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. HSBC upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.71.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

