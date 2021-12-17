Stephens Inc. AR Sells 363 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $4,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 263.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total value of $20,530,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,881 shares of company stock valued at $25,866,158. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ULTA stock opened at $385.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $389.78 and a 200-day moving average of $367.79. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $258.00 and a 12-month high of $417.85.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 10.72%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $492.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.70.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.