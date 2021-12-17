Stephens Inc. AR Sells 369 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the second quarter valued at about $1,055,000. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in Dollar General by 6.3% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 23,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 7.1% during the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 249,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,969,000 after purchasing an additional 16,459 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 5.1% during the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Summitry LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 51.0% during the second quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 188,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,688,000 after purchasing an additional 63,525 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $194,769.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total value of $6,567,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 367,744 shares of company stock worth $81,330,122. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$245.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.17.

Shares of DG stock opened at $225.66 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $173.50 and a 1 year high of $239.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.87. The company has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.49.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 16.45%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

