Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Trading Down 10.2%

Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER)’s stock price dropped 10.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.77 and last traded at $18.90. Approximately 1,145 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 406,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.05.
STER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sterling Check has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.88.
The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.22.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the third quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Check in the third quarter valued at $505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.
Sterling Check Company Profile (NASDAQ:STER)
Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.
