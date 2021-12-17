Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Trading Down 10.2%

Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER)’s stock price dropped 10.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.77 and last traded at $18.90. Approximately 1,145 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 406,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.05.

STER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sterling Check has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.88.

The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.22.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $169.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.68 million. On average, research analysts predict that Sterling Check Corp will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the third quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Check in the third quarter valued at $505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Check Company Profile (NASDAQ:STER)

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

