Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK)

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

TECK has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.78.

Teck Resources stock opened at $27.12 on Monday. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $16.82 and a fifty-two week high of $29.92. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0399 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 11.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,727,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,283,000 after acquiring an additional 58,427 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,265,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,607,000 after acquiring an additional 417,123 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 7,212,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,651,000 after acquiring an additional 639,153 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,793,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,127 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 5,322,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,576,000 after acquiring an additional 502,143 shares during the period. 45.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

