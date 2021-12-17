Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 3,735 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 70% compared to the average daily volume of 2,197 put options.

NYSE:AXTA traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,770,235. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.40. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12 month low of $26.42 and a 12 month high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.85.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.83%. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AXTA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Troy D. Weaver sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $755,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 448.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter worth $38,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter worth $46,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 35.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 257.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

