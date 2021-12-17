Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 11,086 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 908% compared to the typical volume of 1,100 put options.

MUX stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.17. The stock has a market cap of $409.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.19. McEwen Mining has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Get McEwen Mining alerts:

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $37.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.20 million. McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 15.25% and a negative net margin of 45.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McEwen Mining will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MUX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of McEwen Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McEwen Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 price target on shares of McEwen Mining in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUX. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in McEwen Mining by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 124,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 17,903 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in McEwen Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 860,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 66,500 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,258,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 118,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 20,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.31% of the company’s stock.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.