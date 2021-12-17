Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of East Stone Acquisition Call Options (NASDAQ:ESSC)

East Stone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESSC) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 34,450 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 935% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,327 call options.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESSC. UBS Group AG raised its position in East Stone Acquisition by 78.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East Stone Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $105,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East Stone Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $138,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East Stone Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of East Stone Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $182,000. 66.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ESSC opened at $12.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.89. East Stone Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.21 and a 12 month high of $26.27.

East Stone Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on providing technological services to the financial industry in North America and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

