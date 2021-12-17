Strs Ohio Boosts Stock Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in First American Financial by 48.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in First American Financial during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in First American Financial by 121.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in First American Financial by 729.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in First American Financial by 258.1% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FAF opened at $76.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.18. First American Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $48.69 and a 1-year high of $78.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.21.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.29. First American Financial had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.04%.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.68.

In related news, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $774,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 15,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total transaction of $1,175,860.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

