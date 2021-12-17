Strs Ohio Cuts Stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,609,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,605,000 after buying an additional 220,833 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,330,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,464,000 after purchasing an additional 216,318 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,708,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,913,000 after purchasing an additional 111,297 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,516,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,397,000 after purchasing an additional 203,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 308.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,478,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,936 shares in the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HWC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist boosted their price target on Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

Shares of NASDAQ HWC opened at $48.49 on Friday. Hancock Whitney Co. has a twelve month low of $31.89 and a twelve month high of $53.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.93 and a 200 day moving average of $46.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $330.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.77 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

