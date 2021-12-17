Strs Ohio Lowers Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,180 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2,187.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $58.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.40. The company has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.39 and a 52 week high of $66.78.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 10.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 116.88%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.