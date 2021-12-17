Strs Ohio Purchases 1,800 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit X LLC boosted its stake in Select Medical by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 29,269 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Select Medical by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 410,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,839,000 after purchasing an additional 81,760 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Select Medical by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 7,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Select Medical by 188,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 75,340 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 75,300 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Select Medical by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SEM opened at $28.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.78. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.62 and a fifty-two week high of $43.60.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is 15.72%.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

