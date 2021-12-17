Strs Ohio Sells 52,561 Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 52,561 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Ashland Global by 184.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Ashland Global by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank grew its position in Ashland Global by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 136,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,168,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Ashland Global by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Ashland Global by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $103.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 1.25. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.93 and a 1-year high of $110.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.76.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 9.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.52%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ASH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ashland Global from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price objective on Ashland Global from $99.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ashland Global from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ashland Global from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.80.

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

