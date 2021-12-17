Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Outperform”

UBS Group upgraded shares of Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Subaru from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Subaru from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

OTCMKTS FUJHY opened at $9.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.65. Subaru has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $10.88. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.63.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Subaru had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Subaru will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Subaru stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Subaru were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Subaru

Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes and aerospace-related machineries and components.

