Südzucker (ETR:SZU) Given a €13.70 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Südzucker (ETR:SZU) received a €13.70 ($15.39) price target from The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($20.22) target price on shares of Südzucker in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays set a €14.00 ($15.73) price objective on shares of Südzucker in a report on Monday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €14.42 ($16.20).

Get Südzucker alerts:

ETR:SZU opened at €12.64 ($14.20) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion and a PE ratio of -31.13. Südzucker has a twelve month low of €11.24 ($12.63) and a twelve month high of €14.62 ($16.43). The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is €13.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is €13.48.

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, molasses, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Südzucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Südzucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.