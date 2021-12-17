Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 1,550 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $30,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 149.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 123.8% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 384.7% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:VLUE opened at $106.57 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.60.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.