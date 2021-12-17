Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 961,339 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 23,395 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $28,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,185,381 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,029,611,000 after buying an additional 252,788 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,112,256 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $227,520,000 after buying an additional 1,002,055 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,547,304 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $145,468,000 after buying an additional 206,868 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,912,315 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $125,155,000 after buying an additional 349,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,081,350 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $98,572,000 after buying an additional 1,416,745 shares during the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 3,604,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $43,000,002.87. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 21,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $778,341.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.50 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

BEN opened at $34.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.23. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.96 and a 1 year high of $38.27. The stock has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.17.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

