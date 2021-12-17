Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,294,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,137 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 1.04% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $33,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 29.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 20,726 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 768.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,384,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,429 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 267.3% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 83,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 60,468 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 6.6% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 546,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,945,000 after acquiring an additional 34,030 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 48.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 435,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after acquiring an additional 142,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

SBRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised Sabra Health Care REIT to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.70.

NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $13.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.77 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.18. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $19.01.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.32). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is -545.45%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.