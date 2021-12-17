Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 510,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 183,445 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $27,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 262.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on NHI. Truist reduced their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.29.

In related news, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.86 per share, with a total value of $52,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.60 per share, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,000 shares of company stock worth $263,780. Corporate insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Health Investors stock opened at $55.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 20.73 and a current ratio of 20.73. National Health Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $50.88 and a one year high of $78.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.81.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $73.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.21 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 45.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.02%.

National Health Investors Company Profile

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.