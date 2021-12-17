Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 20,161 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 735,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,161 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $31,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 716,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,941,000 after buying an additional 45,798 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 23,771 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 25,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 10,268 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,946,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 99.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on DISH shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of DISH Network from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH opened at $32.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.34 and its 200 day moving average is $40.77. DISH Network Co. has a 52 week low of $28.53 and a 52 week high of $47.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). DISH Network had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. DISH Network’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

